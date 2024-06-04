Congress leader K.C. Venugopal registers thumping victory in Alappuzha

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) wrested the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency.

All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal thumped his nearest rival and incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) MP A.M. Ariff of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) by a margin of 63,513 votes. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Shobha Surendran of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came third with an impressive performance.

In 2019, when the UDF wave swept the State, the Alappuzha segment provided the only solace to the LDF. The UDF’s victory margin is among the highest recorded in the constituency’s history.

Mr. Venugopal, a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, returns to the lower house after a gap of five years. He represented the Alappuzha Lok Sabha segment twice from 2009 to 2019. Of the total valid votes polled in 2024, the UDF candidate polled 4,04,560 votes, followed by the LDF 3,41,047 votes and the NDA 2,99,648 votes.

Despite the voter turnout in Alappuzha dropping to 75.05% this time from 80.25% in 2019, the NDA increased its vote share significantly. Back then, the NDA candidate K.S. Radhakrishnan secured 1,87,729 votes in the constituency. That election saw Mr. Ariff polling 4,45,970 votes and UDF candidate Shanimol Usman 4,35,496 votes. Five years later, Ms. Shobha seemed to have given both the LDF and UDF a run for their money while causing the former the most damage whereas the UDF succeeded in keeping its vote bank largely intact.

Of all seven Assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Venugopal gained the upper hand in all the segments. Mr. Ariff who polled big in the Cherthala Assembly segment in 2019 could only finish second this time. Surprisingly, Ms. Shobha finished second in the Haripad and Kayamkulam segments pushing the LDF candidate to third place there.

While development was the major poll plank, the candidature of Venugopal, a well-known figure in the political landscape of Alappuzha, along with factors including mineral sand-mining at Thottappally, sea erosion, issues plaguing the fisher community, and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act seemed to have played a crucial role in deciding the result.