Congress leader Hibi Eden’s Facebook post creates a furore in Kerala

KOCHI

04 May 2021 20:23 IST

This comes at a time when the clamour for removal of KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran from the post following the UDF’s electoral rout gets louder

The clamour for the removal of KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran from the post following the UDF’s electoral rout got louder on Tuesday with young Congress leader Hibi Eden MP taking the campaign to social media.

Mr. Eden's Facebook post “why do we still need a sleeping president” evoked tremendous response in social media, with some Congress supporters hailing it while some others making fun of it.

“I was reflecting the mood of crestfallen Congress workers. Usually, I don't publicly respond to organisational issues. But the time has come for the party to wake up and get its act together. Something has to be done to console ordinary Congress workers and those who vote for the party,” Mr. Eden said when asked about the social media post.

“The post captures the sentiments of the Congress rank and file. If something has to be done to salvage the party, it has to be done immediately, to boost the morale of the party workers. Hence, the post,” he explained.

Some ambiguity

One of the comments for the post wondered whether Mr. Eden was targeting the party’s State president or even its national president.

Congratulating Mr. Hibi for raising his voice through the post, a Congress supporter hailed it as a bold statement, which called for a change. Another one suggested Shafi Parambil, MLA, for the post of KPCC president, which according to him, would help the Congress gain a foothold among the youth.

Responding to the post, one person aired his doubt whether the people still needed a sleeping party.