Congress lashes out against govt.’s ‘criminalisation’ of protests

February 18, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) seems poised to make the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s “criminalisation of protests” against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a political issue.

As a precursor to a major mass mobilisation against the government’s “abuse of police to stifle democratic dissent”, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan slammed the preventive detention of Opposition workers ahead of Mr. Vijayan’s visit to Kasaragod and Palakkad on Saturday.

The police detained at least six Youth Congress and Muslim Youth League workers in the two districts before Mr. Vijayan’s arrival.

Mr. Satheesan said the unjustified confinements violated Supreme Court orders and constitutional rights. He said the UDF would seek legal recourse against the government’s highhandedness.

Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Vijayan increasingly resembled authoritarian rulers intolerant of critics and truth-tellers. He said the Chief Minister deemed even a lone individual in a public place holding a black flag or placard to express disapproval of the administration’s policies as a personal security threat. “The CM moved in a cavalcade of more than 40 vehicles and still feared the public.“

The Congress also indicated that it would put the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the dock for “criminal links”. Mr. Satheesan said a cabal of assassins, street fighters, and criminal profiteers held the CPI(M) hostage. The party leadership had used them to target opponents and could not disown the goons for fear of exposure.

For one, the government had spent ₹2.11 crore to prevent the Central Bureau of Investigation from investigating the murder of Youth Congress worker P.V. Shuhaib in Kannur in 2018 to save the suspects.

“The henchmen now blackmailed the government into protecting them from legal jeopardy,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan accused the government of providing a legal window for a habitual offender to get bail after he threatened to reveal the party leaders who had ordered Shuhaib’s murder.

Mr. Satheesan also said the Enforcement Directorate’s court filings in the Life Mission graft case directly indicted the higher-ups in the Chief Minister’s Office. He said the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government had used a woman employed in the UAE consulate as a front for its corruption. The CPI(M) now feared her damning court depositions.