Congress is playing the cards of religion and hatred, says Padmaja Venugopal

Published - June 05, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Thrissur

BJP will win more seats from the State in the future, says Padmaja

The Hindu Bureau

After the United Democratic Front candidate and her brother K. Muraleedharan was pushed to the third position in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, Padmaja Venugopal, former Congress leader who migrated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), lashed out at the Congress leadership in Thrissur.

Addressing the media at Murali Mandiram in Punkunnam, she alleged that the Congress was playing the cards of religion and hatred. “The Congress is dividing people in the name of religion. They should stop it. All Congress people are not bad. But there is a caucus within the party,” she said.

“People in Thrissur are intelligent. That is why Suresh Gopi won from here. People here will receive good people. The BJP has improved its vote share almost everywhere in the State. It will win more seats in the State in the future,” said Ms. Venugopal.

She said she had advised her brother against contesting from Thrissur.

