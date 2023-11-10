HamberMenu
Congress is always with Palestine, says Chennithala

November 10, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala at an ‘Open Forum’ organised by the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation on Palestinian resistance and its media coverage, in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala at an ‘Open Forum’ organised by the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation on Palestinian resistance and its media coverage, in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Congress party is always with the people of Palestine, Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, has said.

He was here on Thursday to attend an ‘Open Forum’ organised by the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation on the Palestinian resistance and its media coverage.

Mr. Chennithala said the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 was a retaliation to Israel’s continued repression of Palestine. He pointed out that a full-fledged war was not a response to that.

His comments come against the backdrop of Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Shashi Tharoor’s recent statement that it was the Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel that led to a counter attack.

Mr. Chennithala claimed that a recent meeting of the CWC had passed a resolution in support of Palestine. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi wrote a newspaper article clarifying the party’s position too. The party was always with the Palestinian cause as the people there had been engaged in a battle for the right to live on their own land. Even from the time of Mahatma Gandhi, India had stood with them. Prime Ministers from Nehru to Manmohan Singh too endorsed the stand. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a different stand, Mr. Chennithala said.

