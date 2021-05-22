Congress in Kerala will now have a new face: V.D Satheesan

V.D. Satheesan. Photo: niyamasabha.org

KOCHI:

22 May 2021 13:54 IST

Kerala’s new Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan said on Saturday that the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) will have a new face in tune with the expectations of the people.

“A generational shift is a natural phenomenon in any political party. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) had implemented such a change. The Congress party had witnessed generational changes earlier too,” pointed out the 56-year-old leader and five-time MLA from the North Paravur Assembly constituency in Ernakulam, who replaced Ramesh Chennithala to be the new leader of the Congress Legislative party in the State.

Admitting that 'groupism' in the State unit of the Congress was a reality, Mr. Satheesan said that the effort now will be to rise above group politics and build a new and strong second line of leadership in the party. “Merit will be the criteria instead of group affiliation and the party leadership will ensure it from now onwards,” he said.

Asked about the role of Ramesh Chennithala in the wake of a leadership change in the party, Mr. Satheesan said that the party high command will decide on it, and he will continue to play a key role along with Oommen Chandy, senior leader of the Congress. “He is like a brother to me for the last three-and-half decades as senior leader A. K. Antony is to Mr. Oommen Chandy,” he said.

On the Opposition’s position to be adopted against the new Left government, Mr. Satheesan said that they will play a constructive role both inside the Assembly and outside. “We will extend unconditional support to the government in the fight against the pandemic. The UDF will be a strong opposition and will resist authoritarian tendencies from the part of the elected government,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan said that the Congress and the UDF will oppose both majority and minority communalism as it is dangerous to the secular fabric of the State. “The party will also carry out a threadbare analysis of the massive drub in the Assembly election and take corrective action in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024,” he said.