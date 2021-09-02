Congress in Kerala to take on semi-cadre form: Sudhakaran

Rahul inaugurates headquarters of Kannur DCC

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal has said that there are no unresolved issues in the Congress in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the inauguration of the District Congress Committee headquarters in Kannur on Thursday, he said that differences of opinion were natural but the party would be the centre of focus for all.

Mr. Venugopal said that the Congress was not a party that adopted the CPI(M)’s style of expelling those who expressed any contrary opinion.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said that discipline would be enforced in the party in Kerala. An indisciplined party could not survive in the political arena. The Congress would be transformed into a semi-cadre party and all preparations in that direction had begun.

All issues related to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and former KPCC president Ramesh Chennithala and others would be resolved.

Earlier, the new office was inaugurated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi online.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gandhi said what the Congress and the country had built over the past 70 years was being given away to five crony capitalists.

“The Congress is not against privatisation. But the BJP is privatising all strategic industries, including the Railways, which is used by the poor people and is the backbone of India,” he said. The Congress must oppose the sale of our crown jewels at every level, he said. Accusing the government of causing rise in prices, he said that under the Modi regime, growth in GDP meant rise in the prices of Gas, Diesel and Petrol.

Though the Centre had raised ₹23 lakh crore through taxes, it was not being used to help to labourers, farmers and other sections of the society but was being utilised to help crony capitalists.

During the function, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan inaugurated the A.N. Ramakrishnan memorial auditorium; K. Muraleedharan, MP, inaugurated the Karunakaran memorial hall; and UDF convenor M.M. Hassan inaugurated the Gandhi statue at the DCC headquarters. Other Congress leaders, including Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, A.K. Antony, and Mullapally Ramachandran, addressed the party members online.