Congress in Kerala expels party dissident P. Sarin after row over Palakkad bypoll candidature

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has expelled the party’s digital media convenor-turned-dissident P. Sarin from the organisation’s primary membership.

In a terse communique on Thursday (October 17, 2024), Mr. Sudhakaran accused Mr. Sarin of “indiscipline and anti-Congress activity.”

Mr. Sarin had invited the KPCC’s wrath by rejecting the party’s decision to field Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkootathil as the party’s candidate for the Assembly bypoll in Palakkad.

He had written a letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) protesting the party High Command’s decision.

Mr. Sarin had alleged that the party leadership had given a short shift to the aspirations of ordinary Congress workers in Palakkad by “importing a weak candidate with little local connections” from Pathanamthitta.

Alleges quid pro quo

Mr. Sarin said he perceived “a secret political gambit” to help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Palakkad bypoll as a quid pro quo for the Congress candidate Shafi Parambil’s victory in the Vadakara constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said Mr. Mamkootathil was Mr. Parambil’s pick.

Mr. Parambil denied the accusation and said that Mr. Mamkootathil was the party’s high command’s informed choice.

The KPCC’s action came when Mr. Sarin was excoriating the leadership at a press conference in Palakkad on Thursday.

His dismissal occurred moments after Mr. Sarin expressed willingness to be the standard-bearer for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the byelection in Palakkad if the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] deemed him fit.

Mr. Sarin stated that the CPI(M) had not initiated any talks with him so far. Nevertheless, his political trajectory has irreversibly veered towards the Left, he said.

Attacks Satheesan

Mr. Sarin singled out Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan for severe criticism.

The CPI(M) Palakkad district leadership had said it would support Mr. Sarin if the latter made a clean break with the Congress.

He said a coterie led by Mr. Satheesan and Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil held the KPCC in a chokehold. He alleged that the Congress lacked inner-party democracy.

Mr. Sarin said Congress workers of Palakkad would “punish” Mr. Mamkootathil for the latter’s allegedly disparaging remarks against late party leader and former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran.

