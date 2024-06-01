GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Congress in Kerala condemns PM Modi's statement on Mahatma Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded that Narendra Modi withdraw his statement and apologise to people

Published - June 01, 2024 03:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (file)

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (file) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Congress in Kerala on June 1 termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks about Mahatma Gandhi as "highly condemnable" and said it amounted to disrespecting the 'Father of the Nation'.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded that Mr. Modi withdraw his statement and apologise to the people.

‘Mahatma became popular only after Gandhi movie’: Congress attacks PM Modi over his comment

The Prime Minister, in a recent interview to a TV channel, had said that the "world did not know of Mahatma Gandhi till the film Gandhi was made".

Mr. Chennithala, also the former Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, claimed that disrespect towards Gandhi is going on in the country.

"Narendra Modi's statement about Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, is highly condemnable. Was Gandhi recognised the world over only after the film Gandhi was made? Anywhere in the world you go, you will find a statue of Gandhi or a road named after him. No one else in the world has so many monuments dedicated to him except for Mahatma Gandhi. What he (Mr. Modi) said is actually disrespect towards Gandhi. Mr. Modi should withdraw it and apologise to the people," the Congress leader said.

Mr. Chennithala alleged that what can be understood from the Prime Minister’s statement was that he is still “in the grip of (Nathuram) Godse’s ghost”.

"Narendra Modi, who is travelling on the path of Godse, will not only make such statements, but much worse than that," he alleged and asked, "Is the BJP ready to stop disrespecting Gandhi?"

Mr. Modi in a TV interview to a TV channel had said, "...across the world, Mahatma Gandhi was a great person. Was it not our responsibility in these 75 years to ensure that the entire world knows Mahatma Gandhi. I am sorry to say that no one knows about him. The first time when the film Gandhi was made, it was then that there was curiosity across the world as to who this person was. We have not done so...."

Related Topics

Kerala / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.