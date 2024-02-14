Congress honours late leader Satheesan Pacheni with a new home in Kannur

February 14, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KANNUR

Former Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) president Satheesan Pacheni, a devoted party member who spent his life in the service of the organisation, was posthumously given a loving tribute — a spacious 3,000 square feet home at Ammanpara near Pariyaram.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran handed over the keys of the house to Pacheni’s family members. DCC president Martin George presided over the function, commemorating the late leader’s enduring legacy in the Congress community.

The construction of the house, valued at over ₹85 lakh, stands as a testament to the collective effort by Congress workers, leaders, service organisations including KSSPA, and expatriates.

Pacheni passed away on October 27, 2022. Despite dedicating four decades to public service, he never owned a home as funds earmarked for the purpose were directed towards constructing the Kannur DCC office.

