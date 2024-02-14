GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress honours late leader Satheesan Pacheni with a new home in Kannur

February 14, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Former Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) president Satheesan Pacheni, a devoted party member who spent his life in the service of the organisation, was posthumously given a loving tribute — a spacious 3,000 square feet home at Ammanpara near Pariyaram.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran handed over the keys of the house to Pacheni’s family members. DCC president Martin George presided over the function, commemorating the late leader’s enduring legacy in the Congress community.

The construction of the house, valued at over ₹85 lakh, stands as a testament to the collective effort by Congress workers, leaders, service organisations including KSSPA, and expatriates.

Pacheni passed away on October 27, 2022. Despite dedicating four decades to public service, he never owned a home as funds earmarked for the purpose were directed towards constructing the Kannur DCC office.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.