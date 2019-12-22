Kerala

Congress holds protest against CAA

Thrissur District Congress Committee members staging a protest against the CAA in front of the Collectorate on Saturday.

Party committed to protect secular values: Behanan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah need not teach the Congress patriotism, Benny Behanan, MP, has said. He was addressing a protest meeting organised by the District Congress Committee against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in front of the Thrissur Collectorate in Saturday. “The Congress is committed to protecting India’s secular values. The protest is against fascism. The BJP is planning to divide people in the name of religion. Even mediapersons have been taken into custody,” he said. T.N. Prathapan, MP, presided.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2019 6:38:29 AM

