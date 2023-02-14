Congress’ day and night protest spotlights police highhandedness, government’s tax hikes

February 14, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Congress-led United Democratic Front’s (UDF) day and night protest against the ₹2 social security cess on petrol and diesel and other “burdensome” budgetary tax proposals also focussed on police “highhandedness under cover of” providing security to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The pre-emptive detention of Opposition activists ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit and stoppage of vehicular and pedestrian traffic on arterial roads to make way for Mr. Vijayan’s cavalcade has angered the UDF.

On Tuesday, the Opposition leader, V. D. Satheesan, MLA, who inaugurated the UDF’s day and night protest in front of the Secretariat, spotlighted the police arrest of a woman Kerala Students Union (KSU) activist for staging a black flag protest against Mr. Vijayan in Kochi as an infringement on women’s rights.

Mr. Satheesan said male officers had effected the arrest. “They outraged the modesty of the KSU activist by manhandling and verbally abusing her. UDF will not brook such misogyny against women. The nature of UDF protests will change,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Vijayan seemed to be in a state of paranoia about his safety. “If the CM is afraid, he should not step out of his official residence. At least Mr. Vijayan should not allow the police to take the travelling public hostage in the name of VVIP security after burdening them with fuel, water, power, liquor and property tax hikes.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, said Mr. Vijayan’s claims of physical courage were mere bluster. He was afraid of the people.

‘Trespass on freedom’

He said the police had prevented a parent from stopping his car to buy medicine for his child in the name of Mr. Vijayan’s security in Kochi. Such trespasses on individual freedom and human rights and the taxing budgetary levies slapped on ordinary families have triggered public wrath against the government.

Mr. Satheesan said the government’s financial mismanagement had cost the State Rs 25,000 crores in GST compensation since 2017.

The State had failed to stake a claim for its share of the Integrated Goods and Service Taxes pool. The “indifference” cost the State Rs 25,000 crores.

Mr. Satheesan said poor tax administration and entrenched corruption cost the State nearly ₹10,000 crore in terms of duty on gold ornaments. It could only collect ₹340 crores from gold traders, a fraction of the projected tax revenue.

To cushion the fiscal fallout, the government asked the people to pick up the tab for its failure by slapping additional duties amounting to ₹4,000 crore on water, fuel, power and land.

Mr. Satheesan said the UDF would forge ahead with the strike till the government rolls back the new taxes. “We will tear the mask off the government’s face”, he said.