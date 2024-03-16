GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress has lost its prominence in UDF, says Padmaja

March 16, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently has claimed that the Congress has lost its prominence in the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Kannur Lok Sabha constituency election committee office on March 16 (Saturday), she said that during the time of Karunakaran, the Congress wielded significant influence in the UDF unlike today. The Congress now had surrendered its power to the constituent parties in the UDF, she added.

She said her brother K. Muraleedharan, UDF candidate for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, would face defeat this time due to internal issues within the Congress. BJP State secretary K. Srikanth presided.

