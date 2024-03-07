ADVERTISEMENT

Congress has lost its credibility: M.V. Govindan 

March 07, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress has lost its credibility. Everyday, dozens of Congress workers are migrating into the BJP, CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan has said.

Interacting with mediapersons here on Thursday, he said the soft-Hindutva stand of the Congress was the main reason for its eroding credibility.

“The Prime Minister said, the BJP will get two-digit seats in Kerala. Everybody knows that the BJP is not going to win anywhere in the State. But Congress candidates who win the election may join the BJP. Earlier A.K. Antony’s son joined the BJP. Today K. Karunakaran’s daughter followed his path. The voters will think whether the Congress candidates, whom they would vote for, would remain in the Congress,” he said.

CONNECT WITH US