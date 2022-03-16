Congress flags price rise in Assembly

Says government’s market intervention strategy bombed.

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition on Wednesday accused the government of patently lacking a sense of urgency, compassion or competence to curb the spiralling price of essential commodities in the open market.

Moving an adjournment motion seeking an emergency debate on the cost of living crisis caused by the inflationary price rise, Congress legislator Roji. M. John said the government’s market intervention strategy to control retail prices via agencies such as Supplyco had foundered. The public distribution system had failed the people dismally.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G. R. Anil said the UDF’s accusation lacked substance. Hence, it had raised the trumped-up charge to make up for the lack of believable indictments against the government.

Mr. Anil highlighted the differential between the price of essential commodities in supplyco outlets and the open market.

The government had spent ₹1,853 crore on subsidies to stabilise the price of indispensable provisions.

The administration provided free provision kits to the population during the pandemic at the cost of ₹6000 crore. The Centre gave zero assistance.

He said the UDF had no moral right to speak about the PDS system. “Congress leader K. V. Thomas as Union Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, had thrown thousands of families out of the PDS net by doing away with BPL and APL ration cards. Mr. Thomas introduced a convoluted system in its place. We are still grappling with problems caused by the shift”, he said.

Ruling front legislators attempted to blunt the opposition’s attack by pointing out that Congress dismantled the government control over the consumer-end price of auto fuels.

The BJP built on the foundation laid by Congress by further de-regulating petrol and diesel price. It cruelly rendered the citizenry vulnerable to the vagaries of the international crude oil market. The Centre conveniently passed on the fluctuations in the oil market to the household consumer. Congress had not uttered a word of criticism against the BJP.

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan said the opposition had merely sounded an alarm and stressed the need to curb the price rise caused by inflationary pressures triggered by various factors, including the pandemic and current war in Europe.

“Can the Minister say the Supplyco fully caters to the needs of the people? Citizens rely more on private traders than government outlets. Hoarding and market manipulation are also reasons for price rise”, he said.

Speaker M. B. Rajesh denied the motion.