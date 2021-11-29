Congress firm on restructuring party apparatus in Kerala

Kozhikode

Organisational elections to be held in time-bound manner: Tariq Anwar

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Kerala and Lakshadweep Tariq Anwar has said that the central leadership is firm on restructuring the Congress party in the State.

At a news conference here on Monday, he said changes in the party apparatus would be effected from the booth committees. With the formation of the Congress Unit Committee (CUC), the party would make a strong impact at the grassroots-level, said Mr. Anwar.

He said organisational elections would be held in a time-bound manner. Leaders were not dissatisfied with the semi-cadre system. So far, no one had objected to the proposed system of functioning of the party, he added.

Mr. Anwar said no dispute had cropped up between the senior leaders and the current leadership. Decisions were made in consultation with all, he added.

Replying to questions, he said he had no idea why former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and former Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala had stayed away from the meeting of the United Democratic Front held in Thiruvananthapuram. He had not been apprised of the developments, added Mr. Anwar.

The Jan Jagran Abhiyan of the party was an attempt to find solutions to the problems of commoners, he said.