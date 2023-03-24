Congress, feeder forums take out protest marches in Wayanad

March 24, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Congress and its feeder organisations on Friday took out separate protest marches in major towns of the Wayanad constituency in protest against the decision to disqualify Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha secretary general took the decision after a Surat court sentenced Mr. Gandhi in a criminal defamation case on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating the march Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president T. Siddique, MLA, said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders would not be able to suppress the voice of the Opposition leaders in the country. The move of the BJP against Mr. Gandhi was the end of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Mr. Siddique said, adding that Mr. Gandhi was a victim of nasty politics.

Mr. Gandhi raised his voice for the Dalit, minorities, human rights and the Indian Constitution in the Parliament and outside. When Mr. Gandhi started to speak in the Parliament, the members of the ruling front made commotion in a bid to drown out his voice, Mr. Siddique said. If Mr. Gandhi said something in the Parliament his words would be removed from the records.

Nobody, including Prime Minister Modi, could stop Mr. Gandhi from making his stances clear or raising questions, he added. Democracy was facing challenges in the country and the party would launch a series of agitations in the coming days with the support of the public, he added. District Congress Committee president N.D. Appachan presided.

Protest marches were also taken out in major towns in the constituency, including Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady, Meenangadi, Panamaram, and Mukkam.