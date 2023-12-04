Congress failed to unite secular parties against BJP, says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

December 04, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - Thrissur

The failure of the Congress party in uniting the secular-democratic parties against the BJP led to its defeat in three States, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing media persons at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration in Mulangunnathukavu, near here, on Monday, he said the Congress could not create a favourable environment of unity of like-minded parties.

“The Congress thought it could win the elections without the support of other parties. The results also reflect the lack of unity in the Congress itself,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT