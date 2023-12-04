ADVERTISEMENT

Congress failed to unite secular parties against BJP, says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

December 04, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greets people during the Navakerala Sadas at Government Higher Secondary School ground at Cheruthuruthy in Thrissur on December 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

The failure of the Congress party in uniting the secular-democratic parties against the BJP led to its defeat in three States, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing media persons at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration in Mulangunnathukavu, near here, on Monday, he said the Congress could not create a favourable environment of unity of like-minded parties.

“The Congress thought it could win the elections without the support of other parties. The results also reflect the lack of unity in the Congress itself,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US