Congress failed to unite secular parties against BJP, says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

December 04, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greets people during the Navakerala Sadas at Government Higher Secondary School ground at Cheruthuruthy in Thrissur on December 4, 2023.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greets people during the Navakerala Sadas at Government Higher Secondary School ground at Cheruthuruthy in Thrissur on December 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

The failure of the Congress party in uniting the secular-democratic parties against the BJP led to its defeat in three States, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing media persons at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration in Mulangunnathukavu, near here, on Monday, he said the Congress could not create a favourable environment of unity of like-minded parties.

“The Congress thought it could win the elections without the support of other parties. The results also reflect the lack of unity in the Congress itself,” he said.

