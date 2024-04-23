Congress facing serious political crisis: Binoy Viswam

April 23, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST

The Congress party is facing a serious political crisis because of its “blind hate” of the Left parties, CPI State Secretary, Binoy Viswam has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from its “inherent” leaning towards BJP’s rightwing politics, this time, the Congress has joined hands with SDPI also.

The Congress, which forgot the Gandhi, Nehruvian values, even made the Indian Union Muslim League surrender its flag in Wayanad, fearing BJP. It also surrendered its own legacy by hiding its own flag, Mr. Binoy Viswam claimed.

He claimed that the politics adopted by the Congress in Kerala is not befitting the political views of the INDIA alliance. This is what is leading to the exodus of Congress politicians to BJP. The Congress’s place amongst the minorities is eroding day by day because of its leaning towards the BJP, Mr. Binoy Viswam said.

He claimed that the Congress and the BJP should not think that the Left front can be brought down with fake news and statements. The people of Kerala are waiting to give a resounding win to the LDF, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.