GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress facing serious political crisis: Binoy Viswam

April 23, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress party is facing a serious political crisis because of its “blind hate” of the Left parties, CPI State Secretary, Binoy Viswam has said.

Apart from its “inherent” leaning towards BJP’s rightwing politics, this time, the Congress has joined hands with SDPI also.

The Congress, which forgot the Gandhi, Nehruvian values, even made the Indian Union Muslim League surrender its flag in Wayanad, fearing BJP. It also surrendered its own legacy by hiding its own flag, Mr. Binoy Viswam claimed.

He claimed that the politics adopted by the Congress in Kerala is not befitting the political views of the INDIA alliance. This is what is leading to the exodus of Congress politicians to BJP. The Congress’s place amongst the minorities is eroding day by day because of its leaning towards the BJP, Mr. Binoy Viswam said.

He claimed that the Congress and the BJP should not think that the Left front can be brought down with fake news and statements. The people of Kerala are waiting to give a resounding win to the LDF, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.