Congress faces more disputes over DCC presidents’ list

Thiruvananthapuram

23 August 2021 22:48 IST

Sudhakaran to present list to Tariq Anwar in New Delhi

The dissensions in the Congress over the selection of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents threatened to burst out into the open again on Monday.

Members of a pro-Congress social media group threatened to challenge the list of nominees proposed by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) if the leadership failed to give weightage to the choices of Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.

Meanwhile, the office of Mr. Chennithala distanced itself from the remarks made on the social media group. Sources close to Mr. Chennithala said he had informed the Congress high command that he was in the dark about the DCC president list finalised by the KPCC. However, Mr. Chennithala assured New Delhi that he would abide by the decision of the party’s high command. A party insider said Mr. Chandy had conveyed a similar message to the Congress national leadership.

Nevertheless, the KPCC found it challenging to put a lid on the discord in the party. A set of Congress workers stuck posters damning the KPCC’s presumed choice for the post of DCC president, Thiruvananthapuram. A similar incident of rebellion had occurred in Kollam on Saturday.

The unsigned bills, stuck in the vicinity of Indira Bhavan, accused Shashi Tharoor, MP, of proposing the name of the “non-entity”.

Meanwhile, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran is scheduled to leave for New Delhi on Tuesday with the DCC presidents’ “final” list. He had held discussions with Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan here.

A KPCC insider said the final list emphasised merit, acceptability, and industriousness. The KPCC also considered the age and caste factor in striking a social balance. He said the list would bring about a generational shift in the party.

Mr. Sudhakaran will present the list to AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar. The AICC is expected to announce the new DCC presidents soon.