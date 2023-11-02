Congress extends complete support to KSU

November 02, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Terming the Students Federation of India’s (SFI) win in the college union elections at Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur as subversion of democracy, the Congress leadership in Kerala has extended its complete support to the Kerala Students Union (KSU) in approaching the High court against the election result.

Talking to the media persons in Pathanamthitta, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran noted that the returning officer unilaterally rejected the KSU’s demand for recounting the votes during the day at the instance of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]. “The Congress clearly knows how the SFI, which had originally lost the union chairman’s seat by one vote, could wrest the seat by a margin of 11 votes during a recounting”, noted Mr. Sudhakaran.

He also urged the Chief Minister and the Governor to work within the limits of the Constitution in the interest of democracy. “While the Governor is keen on protecting the interests of the Central Government alone, the Chief Minister is exerting influence over the Governor to cover up the illegal activities by his government and the party’’, said Mr. Sudhakaran.

