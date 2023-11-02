HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress extends complete support to KSU

KPCC president urges Chief Minister and Governor to work within the limits of the Constitution in the interest of democracy

November 02, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Terming the Students Federation of India’s (SFI) win in the college union elections at Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur as subversion of democracy, the Congress leadership in Kerala has extended its complete support to the Kerala Students Union (KSU) in approaching the High court against the election result.

Talking to the media persons in Pathanamthitta, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran noted that the returning officer unilaterally rejected the KSU’s demand for recounting the votes during the day at the instance of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]. “The Congress clearly knows how the SFI, which had originally lost the union chairman’s seat by one vote, could wrest the seat by a margin of 11 votes during a recounting”, noted Mr. Sudhakaran.

He also urged the Chief Minister and the Governor to work within the limits of the Constitution in the interest of democracy. “While the Governor is keen on protecting the interests of the Central Government alone, the Chief Minister is exerting influence over the Governor to cover up the illegal activities by his government and the party’’, said Mr. Sudhakaran.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.