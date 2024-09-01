ADVERTISEMENT

Congress expels Simi Rosebell John for “disparaging” women party workers

Published - September 01, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

She had stated that patronage and sponsorships were prerequisites for women to rise in KPCC’s ranks

The Hindu Bureau

On Sunday, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) expelled party leader Simi Rosebell John from the party’s primary membership. 

Ms. John had ruffled several feathers in the KPCC by stating that patronage and sponsorships were prerequisites for women to rise in the organisation’s ranks. 

The KPCC said Ms. John had, at a stroke, disparaged lakhs of women Congress workers who toiled for the party selflessly. It said the women leaders’ collective in the party had demanded that Ms. John be expelled immediately.

Ms. John had accused Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan of lording over a power group in the party. She said the KPCC had passed her over for key responsibilities because she was not in Mr. Satheesan’s “good books.” 

Ms. John’s insinuation came against the backdrop of Mr. Satheesan’s statement that a power group centred around the Chief Minister’s Office controlled the ruling party and the government. 

The K. Hema Committee, which documented sexual exploitation and abuse in the Malayalam film industry, had noted the existence of such an apex-level group in the State’s film industry.

