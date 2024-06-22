Congress expels leaders for attending wedding of son of accused in Periye twin murder case

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Saturday expelled four leaders from the party after they attended the wedding reception of the son of N. Balakrishnan, a key accused in the Periye double murder case.

Those expelled are KPCC secretary Balakrishnan Periye, former block president Rajan Periye, and former constituency presidents Pramod Periye and T. Ramakrishnan.

Mr. Balakrishnan is the 13th accused in the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal. A photo taken at the function with the accused CPI(M) leader had fuelled a row.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran announced the expulsion of the leaders, citing the findings of an investigation led by KPCC political committee member N. Subramanian and KPCC general secretary P.M. Niyas.

Pramod Periya had previously been dismissed from his post by the DCC president for similar reasons.

Adding to the controversy, the investigation team uncovered instances of Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, being insulted on social media in response to the expulsion.