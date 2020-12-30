Congress expels 4 members in Kollam

Presidents and vice presidents of 11 block panchayats and 68 grama panchayats of the district were elected at separate functions held here on Wednesday.
In Ithikkara block panchayat S.Sadanandan Pillai from Kalacode division and Saritha Prathap from Velamanoor division were elected as president and vice president respectively.
Others who took oath of office as the new presidents and vice presidents of various block panchayats include Santhosh Thuppassery and Sofia Salam (Chavara), B.Yashida and H.Hussain (Mukhathala), Deepthi Raveendran and Suresh Thanuveli (Oachira), A.Anandavalli and S.Aromal Unni (Pathanapuram), Radha Rajendran and Maneesh (Anchal), K.Harsha Kumar and Bechi B Malayil (Vettikavala), M.Shivaprasad and M.Leelamma (Kottarakara), Ansar Shafi and Geetha Kumari (Sasthamcotta), Lathika Vidyadharan and Hari V Nair (Chadayamangalam), and Jayadevi Mohan and B.Dinesh (Chittumala)
Meanwhile, four members were expelled from Congress for supporting an Independent candidate in the election held at from Elampalloor panchayat. Sam Varghese, Sindhu Gopan, J,Mini and Ani G Lukose were expelled from the party after they joined hands with the BJP members and voted for Amina Sherif who was elected as the president.
Proposed
It was Sam Varghese of Congress who proposed the name of Amina that was seconded by a BJP member.
The expulsion was for voting against party decision, said DCC president Bindu Krishna in a statement issued here today.
