Congress draped in garb of communalism, BJP trying to promote the same, says Kerala CM 

Pinarayi Vijayan justifies his recent remarks on Malappuram district claiming that his statement was misinterpreted

Updated - October 25, 2024 01:55 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan introducing U.R. Pradeep, the LDF candidate in the Chelakkara Assembly constituency, at the election convention held in Chelakkara on October 25, 2024.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan introducing U.R. Pradeep, the LDF candidate in the Chelakkara Assembly constituency, at the election convention held in Chelakkara on October 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Addressing an election convention for U.R. Pradeep, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in the Chelakkara Assembly byelection on Friday (October 25, 2024), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the LDF will continue “a firm approach against communal forces and those who support them”, directly criticising both the Congress and the BJP.

The Chief Minister criticised the Congress for its “soft stance” against the RSS, alleging that the party is donning “the garb of communalism.” He asked how the Congress can “oppose communalism” when they stand with individuals who have paid homage in front of a portrait of V.D. Savarkar and claim to protect RSS branches.

Candidates of major fronts file papers in Chelakkara  

“Simply claiming to be a secular party is insufficient, a firm stance against communalism is essential,” he said, accusing the Congress of collaborating with communal elements, particularly in their tactical approach during elections.

Mr. Vijayan emphasised that the communal forces attempting to gain influence in Kerala will not succeed, crediting the LDF’s “uncompromising stance” against communalism for the “absence of communal strife” in the State.

“Only the LDF can legitimately claim an unwavering stance against communalism, something the Congress and the BJP cannot,” he said.

He criticised the BJP for “promoting communalism” in various forms, including “fierce anti-minority rhetoric that has led to violence in States under their governance.”

‘Broader trend’

Referring to the outcome in the Thrissur Lok Sabha elections in 2024, he noted that the victory of the BJP candidate (Suresh Gopi), the rise of the LDF candidate’s votes and the decline of the Congress candidate’s vote share reflect “a broader trend”. He argued that the Congress’ failure contributed to the BJP’s success.

He commented on the increasing number of defections from Congress, suggesting that the party is “struggling under the weight of its own soft Hindutva stance.” He remarked that that Congress’ approach towards communal forces is detrimental to its own standing.

‘Statement misinterpreted’

Justifying his recent remarks on Malappuram district, Mr. Vijayan stated that large amounts of illegal gold and hawala money have been seized from Malappuram due to the presence of the Karipur airport. He clarified that his statement was “misinterpreted” as an indictment against the district and said it should not be associated with any particular religion.

“The government has a responsibility to address illegal activities, regardless of the district in which they occur,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan also pointed out that it is the Sangh Parivar that has attempted to cast Malappuram in a negative light, with the Congress also participating in this narrative. “Who was it that referred to Malappuram as ‘Kochu Pakistan’?” he asked, reiterating that the LDF has never linked criminal activities to any religion.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the alleged lack of adequate support for Wayanad from the Central government, criticising the “perceived double standards” in disaster relief efforts compared to other States.

He said the Central government’s attitude seems aimed at hindering Kerala’s progress.

Published - October 25, 2024 01:54 pm IST

Kerala / Thrissur

