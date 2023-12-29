GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress disrespecting majority sentiments, says Surendran 

BJP State president says that thousands of people from the State want to attend the consecration function at Ayodhya

December 29, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress, which is ‘disrespecting’ the consecration of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, is disrespecting the sentiments of the majority in the country, BJP State president K. Surendran has said.

“The Congress leadership in Kerala is threatening the party’s national leadership. The Congress is confused about participating in the consecration. Congress leaders K. Muraleedharan and V.M. Sudheeran should stop insulting a certain religion. Those who renovated the Somnath temple have now succumbed to the pressure of minority sentiments. The Congress is scared of the Indian Union Muslim League and fundamentalists. The CPI(M) too has insulted the sentiments of the majority community,” he said, while interacting with mediapersons here on Friday. Thousands of people from the State want to attend the function at Ayodhya, he added.

Cabinet restructuring

The Cabinet restructuring will not benefit the State in any way, he said. “The government, which tried to destroy beliefs in Sabarimala, is trying to create a crisis for Thrissur Pooram too. The government does not want anything that is spiritual here,” he alleged.

