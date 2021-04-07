Congress demands re-polling in Taliparamba

KPCC working president K. Sudhakaran has demanded re-polling in the Taliparamba constituency, where he said, the CPI(M) had captured booths and indulged in violence.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Sudhakaran said that the UDF was demanding re-polling after considering the fact that polling had not taken place in many panchayats in a fair manner.

The Taliparamba UDF candidate, P.V. Abdul Rashid, had written to the Election Commission demanding re-polling in the constituency, he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that while there was booth capturing and violence in Taliparamba, there was widespread use of fraudulent votes in Dharmadam where the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was contesting.

He said the CPI(M) had captured all the booths in Malappattam and Pariyaram panchayats in Taliparamba constituency.

He accused LDF candidate M.V. Govindan of instigating the capture of booths in Taliparamba. He said the presiding officers had colluded in carrying out such bogus voting.

In Dharmadam, a large number of people were denied the right to vote, he said.