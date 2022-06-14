Congress demands prosecution of LDF convenor

‘Party will provide legal assistance to protestors in aircraft’

The Congress will give legal assistance to its workers who protested against the Chief Minister inside the aircraft, K. Muraleedharan, MP, has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said LDF convenor E.P. Jayarajan should be prosecuted for manhandling Congress workers who were protesting peacefully. The Congress is planning to complain to the Home Ministry as well as the Director General of Civil Aviation, as the State police could not be trusted, he added.

Mr. Muraleedharan said Congress workers would no longer hide behind Gandhism and will resort to counter-attacks when necessary. “The Home Ministry is a failure. Hence, CPI(M) workers offered protection to the Chief Minister,” he said, adding that the protesters in the aircraft were only displaying public sentiments.

The MP also said it was not the Opposition’s responsibility to ensure peace in the State when the ruling front was resorting to brute force.