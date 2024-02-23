Congress demands probe into Kunjananthan’s death

February 23, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Hard on the heels of the Indian Union Muslim League’s K.M. Shaji alleging the involvement of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leadership in orchestrating the death of Kunjananthan, key accused in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case, in prison, the Congress has mounted a fresh round of attack on the left party.

Addressing a press conference in Kottayam on Friday in connection with their ongoing Statewide march, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan called for an investigation into the death of Kunjananthan due to alleged food poisoning in jail.

“There was no room for another inquiry into the T.P. murder case during the ongoing investigation of the chargesheet. However, now that the High Court has reopened the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should probe the conspiracy behind T.P.’s murder,” said Mr. Satheesan.

‘Labelled as renegade’

Mr. Sudhakaran added that the personal animosity between T.P. Chandrasekharan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was well-known. “The Chief Minister initially labelled T.P. a renegade, paving the way for other CPI(M) leaders to make certain controversial statements. A thorough examination of their phone conversations and public declarations of hanging will reveal a high-level conspiracy,” he said.

They also expressed concern over Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister K.M. Abraham, a witness in the SNC-Lavalin case and the CEO of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), being granted Cabinet rank status.

“This decision comes as the Supreme Court is set to consider the SNC-Lavalin case on May 1 and the Directorate of Enforcement is scheduled to evaluate the masala bond transactions by KIIFB on February 27 and 28t. This move, giving a Cabinet position to a member of the Chief Minister’s staff, is unprecedented and is perceived as an attempt to shield Pinarayi Vijayan in two crucial cases,” pointed out Mr. Satheesan.

The Congress leaders also accused KIIFB of raising ₹2,150 crore through masala bonds at an excessively high interest rate of 9.723%, surpassing the rates in the domestic market. Notably, masala bonds were acquired abroad by CDPQ, a company closely associated with SNC-Lavalin.

Wildlife attacks

The Congress leadership further accused the left government of lacking both short-term and long-term action plans to protect people from wildlife attacks.

The leaders also reported that the Samaragni march organised by KPCC successfully covered ten districts and was generating huge public response.

