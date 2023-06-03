ADVERTISEMENT

Congress demands NIA probe into train fire

June 03, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incident in which a compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express was allegedly set on fire.

Speaking to the media after visiting the scene of the incident on Saturday, he demanded that security be stepped up at railway stations.

Earlier, Prasoonjith Sikdar, 40, a native of West Bengal, had been arrested by the police for allegedly setting the train compartment on fire in the early hours of Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Region Inspector General of Police Neeraj Kumar Gupta had clarified that there was no evidence to relate the crime with the Elathur incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US