Congress demands NIA probe into train fire

June 03, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - KANNUR

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incident in which a compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express was allegedly set on fire.

Speaking to the media after visiting the scene of the incident on Saturday, he demanded that security be stepped up at railway stations.

Earlier, Prasoonjith Sikdar, 40, a native of West Bengal, had been arrested by the police for allegedly setting the train compartment on fire in the early hours of Thursday.

Northern Region Inspector General of Police Neeraj Kumar Gupta had clarified that there was no evidence to relate the crime with the Elathur incident.