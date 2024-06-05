Congress demands M. Mukesh’s resignation

As United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate N.K. Premachandran broke his own record and secured a third term in Kollam, Left Democratic Front (LDF) leaders said here on Wednesday that they will examine the considerable dip in vote share.

While Mr. Premachandran polled a cumulative 4,43,628 votes, LDF candidate and Kollam MLA M. Mukesh could not cross the 3 lakh mark, though his predecessor K. N. Balagopal had bagged 3,50,821 votes in 2019. Reportedly, many factors including the Communist Party of India-Communist Party of India (Marxist) clashes in the district and the discontent over the candidature contributed to the dip in vote share. Congress leaders say Mr. Mukesh should not continue as a “tourist MLA” while Youth Congress activists took out a march on Wednesday demanding his resignation.

“Mr. Mukesh, who has lost the trust of people in Kollam constituency, should resign. Out of total 164 booths, he was trailing behind in 155 and was leading with a narrow margin in 9 others. He was pushed to the third position in 31 booths. This proves that the people do not want Mr. Mukesh as their MLA and he should respect the will of the people,” said All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Bindu Krishna.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recorded a considerable rise in vote share with National Democratic Alliance candidate G. Krishnakumar polling a total of 1,63,210 votes. While BJP’s vote share in 2019 was 10.67%, it rose to 17.82 in 2024. BJP leadership said they are happy about the development and hopeful of upcoming elections.

