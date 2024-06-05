GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Congress demands M. Mukesh’s resignation

Youth Congress activists take out a march on Wednesday demanding the Kollam MLA’s resignation

Published - June 05, 2024 08:06 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

As United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate N.K. Premachandran broke his own record and secured a third term in Kollam, Left Democratic Front (LDF) leaders said here on Wednesday that they will examine the considerable dip in vote share.

While Mr. Premachandran polled a cumulative 4,43,628 votes, LDF candidate and Kollam MLA M. Mukesh could not cross the 3 lakh mark, though his predecessor K. N. Balagopal had bagged 3,50,821 votes in 2019. Reportedly, many factors including the Communist Party of India-Communist Party of India (Marxist) clashes in the district and the discontent over the candidature contributed to the dip in vote share. Congress leaders say Mr. Mukesh should not continue as a “tourist MLA” while Youth Congress activists took out a march on Wednesday demanding his resignation.

“Mr. Mukesh, who has lost the trust of people in Kollam constituency, should resign. Out of total 164 booths, he was trailing behind in 155 and was leading with a narrow margin in 9 others. He was pushed to the third position in 31 booths. This proves that the people do not want Mr. Mukesh as their MLA and he should respect the will of the people,” said All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Bindu Krishna.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recorded a considerable rise in vote share with National Democratic Alliance candidate G. Krishnakumar polling a total of 1,63,210 votes. While BJP’s vote share in 2019 was 10.67%, it rose to 17.82 in 2024. BJP leadership said they are happy about the development and hopeful of upcoming elections.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.