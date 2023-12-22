Congress, CPI(M) workers clash in Thiruvananthapuram as political violence escalates

December 22, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 12:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In a sign of escalating political violence, the houses of Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers were vandalised by activists of rival groups in various parts of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The district has been witnessing an uptick in political skirmishes since the Navakerala Sadas led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan entered the capital district on December 20.

Sparking a wave of violence, a sizable group of CPI(M) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers targeted the house of a Youth Congress worker who had waved a black flag at the Chief Minister’s convoy at Attingal a day ago.

Family hurt

Youth Congress Attingal constituency president Suhail’s house at Alamcode came under attack when he was not at his residence. His wife and infant child are believed to have suffered minor injuries as the attackers pelted stones and smashed the windowpanes of the house. A few motorcycles parked outside were also vandalised.

The incident allegedly occurred despite a group of police personnel being stationed in the area in anticipation of the attack.

Tension prevailed in the area as CPI(M) and Congress workers lined up on either side of the main road as the police scrambled to bring the situation under control.

Congress workers, who took out a protest march later, purportedly vandalised the house of CPI(M) worker A.R. Najam, who is also a standing committee chairperson in Attingal municipality. Several flexboards erected for the Navakerala Sadas were also destroyed.

Clashes were also reported in Venjaramoodu late on Thursday, some hours after a group of DYFI workers manhandled nearly 15 Congress and Youth Congress activists while they were placed under preventive detention in the Venjaramoodu police station.

Hartal declared

The Congress has declared a hartal in Alamcode and Karavaram grama panchayats in protest against the attack on its workers.