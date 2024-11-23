Congress, CPI(M) retain seats in Kerala byelections

The Congress retained the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the Palakkad Assembly constituency while the CPI(M) defended its citadel Chelakkara Assembly segment in the byelections held in the State in November.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her Parliament debut from Wayanad by recording a majority of 4,10,931 votes, bettering her brother Rahul Gandhi’s vote share in the general elections earlier this year.

In Palakkad, which witnessed a high-voltage campaign underpinned by high-profile defections, infighting within the major parties and allegations of secret pact with communal forces, Congress’s Rahul Mamkootathil romped home by a margin of 18,840 votes. The BJP retained its runner-up position, but the number of votes in its kitty plummeted by over 10,000. The Left Democratic Front, which finished third as in 2016 and 2021, marginally increased its share of votes this time.

The run-up to the byelection was eventful in Palakkad with the CPI(M) choosing to field a defected Congress leader as its independent. A midnight police raid on Congress leaders and an accusation by the CPI(M) of the Congress using black money to sway voters rocked the election scene. Closer to the date of polling, a State committee member of the BJP fell out with the party leadership and switched over to the Congress. On the eve of polling, two advertisements brought out by the Left in newspapers run by two Sunni groups sparked another controversy. There was no sign of the slugfest abating even on counting day, as the CPIM) and the BJP accused the Congress of joining hands with SDPI and Jamat-e-Islami to secure a win in Palakkad.

U.R. Pradeep, former legislator, retained the Chelakkara seat for the CPI(M) by a margin of 12,201 votes.

