Congress, CPI(M) propagating fake secularism, alleges BJP

July 30, 2023 02:28 am | Updated 02:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State general secretary George Kurien has urged the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) “not to cause rift among people in the name of religion”. Speaking to reporters in Kozhikode on Saturday, he quoted Mumbai Archbishop Oswald Gracias’ statement that the clashes in Manipur were between tribes and not between religious groups. He said the Congress and the CPI(M) should refrain from propagating “fake secularism”. BJP Kozhikode district president V.K. Sajeevan, State committee member K. Narayanan, and district general secretary M. Mohanan were present.

