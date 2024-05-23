GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress councillors take out protest march to Mayor’s chamber with water hyacinths  

They were protesting against delay in clogged drainage canals in Thrissur city that led to heavy flooding in the torrential rain on Wednesday night

Updated - May 23, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Congress councillors of the Thrissur Corporation carrying water hyacinth collected from various canals in Thrissur city on Thursday in protest against the delay in cleaning water canals in the civic body limits. 

The Congress councillors of the Thrissur Corporation on Thursday took out a protest march to the Mayor’s chamber with water hyacinths, which were collected from the clogged water canals in the city. They were protesting against the delay in cleaning drainage canals, which led to heavy flooding in the torrential rain that lashed the city on Wednesday night.

The march that was taken out from Thekke Gopura Nada to the Corporation, was stopped by the police by closing the gates of the Corporation office.

“All the canals in the city are clogged. The city witnesses heavy flooding after a small rain even. Even the high-lying areas were flooded in the Wednesday night’s rain as all canals were overflowing. The water hyacinths filled the canals making water flow impossible. The inefficiency and criminal negligence of the Corporation and the Mayor led to the terrible situation,” said Leader of the Opposition Rajan Pallan.

Compensation sought

“It’s the Corporation’s responsibility to desilt the canals ahead of the monsoon. The civic body terribly failed in its responsibility. Hence floodwater entered houses even before the monsoon. Even the tender procedures are not completed to desilt the canals,” Mr. Pallan noted. He demanded that the Corporation compensate the people who suffered heavy loss in the flooding. The water canals should be cleaned on a war footing, he added.

The Opposition leaders carried water hyacinths, collected from various canals including Kunduvara-Kattachira canal; Mundupalam-Sakthan canal; Panchikkal canal; and Peringavu-Viyyur canal.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition E.V. Sunil Raj presided over the protest meeting held in front of the Corporation office. They threw the weeds on the corporation campus. The police later arrested and removed the protesters.

