Congress councillors protest against ‘corruption’ in Thrissur city master plan

Major changes made in master plan in collusion with land mafia, they allege

Congress councillors in the Thrissur Corporation observed a ‘black day’ on Friday wearing black gowns against the alleged corruption in the master plan for city development. Formal MLA M.P. Vincent inaugurated the protest. Opposition leader Rajan K. Pallan presided.

Mr. Vincent said the chief town planner was made to sign the master plan, which was not approved by the council, after Mayor M.K. Varghese took charge. So the master plan should be cancelled, he said. “Colluding with land mafia, major changes were made in the master plan that was approved by the council earlier,” said Mr. Pallan.

‘Forged documents’

The LDF should clarify how Ajitha Vijayan, who was not the Mayor in February 2021 and P. Radhakrishnan, who was not the secretary, signed the master plan. He said cases should be filed against those who made forged documents.

The Opposition alleged huge corruption in the master plan and demanded its cancellation. “The Opposition will continue to protest in and outside the council until the master plan is withdrawn,” he added.