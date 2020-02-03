Congress contests President’s views on CAA

Senior Congress leader M.M. Hasan said here on Sunday that President Ramnath Kovind had insulted Mahatma Gandhi yet again by ascribing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to the Father of the Nation.

The President, in his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Friday, had said that the enactment of the CAA had fulfilled Mahatma Gandhi’s yearning. Mr. Kovind had said that Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan who did not wish to live there could come to India as wished by Mahatma Gandhi. “It is the duty of the Government of India to ensure a normal life for them,” he had said.

Mr. Hasan described the President invoking the Mahatma as shooting into the heart of Gandhi. “The President has not only insulted Gandhi, but also shot at him with his remarks. The President’s speech has turned out to be a large wound on the secular fabric of our country,” said Mr. Hasan.

The Congress leader was inaugurating the State conference of the Janasree Susthira Vikasana Mission here.

Presiding over the function, District Congress Committee (DCC) president V.V. Prakash said “fake Gandhi bhakts” were ruling the nation. He called upon society to identify those who sported Gandhi mantra on their lips and carried respect and adulation for Godse in their heart.

A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA; P. Ubaidulla, MLA; KPCC general secretary V.A. Kareem, Janasree State Mission secretary B.S. Balachandran, State treasurer Latika Subhash, Thampanoor Ravi, Kollam Panikkar and N.A. Kareem spoke.