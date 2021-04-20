Congress confident of UDF getting 80 seats

Thiruvananthapuram

20 April 2021 01:00 IST

Online conclave of Congress feels there is pro-UDF wave in most constituencies

The Congress on Monday exuded confidence that it would regain power after a hiatus of five years with a tally of not less than 80 seats in the Assembly elections.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran had led a detailed district-wise analysis of the voting trend. District Congress Committee office-bearers and political agents from across Kerala participated in the online conclave.

DCC presidents reported that they sensed a pro-United Democratic Front (UDF) wave in most constituencies. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had catalysed the Congress’s election campaign. Their election meetings had drawn huge crowds.

The UDF hoped to lead decisively in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts. In Nemom, the CPI(M) had attempted to draw votes from communal forces and feared a defeat at the hands of the Congress.

In Ernakulam, the “corporate-led apolitical collective”, Twenty-Twenty had not dented the electoral prospects of the UDF. The coalition hoped to reap rich electoral dividends in Central Kerala.

In Malabar, the UDF has surged ahead. Its prospects looked high. The CPI(M) had drawn BJP votes in Manjeswaram. But it was not enough to defeat the UDF candidate.

The Congress conference said workers could sense a palpable resentment against the LDF. Mr. Ramachandran warned poll agents to be cautious against manipulation of the postal ballot.