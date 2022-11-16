Congress closes ranks against LDF ‘bid to demonise Sudhakaran’

November 16, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

The Congress has dismissed the Communist Party of India (Marxist)‘s [CPI(M)] ‘pro-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’ (RSS) accusations against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran as a diversionary attack to deflect public attention from the ‘corruption and nepotism scandals’ dogging the LDF government.

It also closed ranks against CPI(M)‘s ‘bid to drive a wedge between UDF allies by casting doubt on Mr. Sudhakaran’s secular credentials.’

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second biggest partner in the Opposition alliance, signalled that it would not break ranks with the Congress on the issue and has reportedly accepted the party’s clarification that Mr. Sudhakaran’s “rhetorical gaffe” was unintentional.

Speculations abound

Meanwhile, Mr. Sudhakaran’s alleged isolation in the party fuelled speculation of his imminent resignation as KPCC president. Rumours abounded that Mr. Sudhakaran had expressed his willingness to resign in a confidential letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Some sections of the media postulated that the supposed letter also dwelled on the “growing rift” in the KPCC between Mr. Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan. Mr. Sudhakaran attempted to set the record straight by communicating that he had written no such letter to Mr. Gandhi and that reports of disagreement in the KPCC leadership were a figment of the media’s feverish imagination.

Backing Sudhakaran

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Congress veteran Ramesh Chennithala echoed Mr. Sudhakaran’s sentiment and threw their weight behind the embattled leader. Both attempted to refocus public attention on “rising commodity prices, hobbled household budgets, unemployment, criminality in the police department, neglected roads, crisis in university administration, and nepotism in municipal, varsity and cooperative sector appointments”, which they felt notably outranked rumours about alleged dissensions in the UDF.

Livelihood issues will likely be the potent driver of Opposition politics in the run-up to a stormy Assembly session in December. The UDF might also rekindle the smouldering embers of the UAE gold smuggling scandal to put the ruling front on the dock. However, it might not be smooth sailing always for Congress in the House.

The IUML has reportedly rejected Mr. Satheesan’s assertion that the UDF would oppose the Bill to remove the Governor from the post of Chancellor of universities. It has put Congress on tenterhooks by stating that it would calibrate its floor strategy only after the next UDF leadership meeting.