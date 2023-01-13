Congress Central leadership to decide on the candidates, says Venugopal

January 13, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

It is up to the Congress Central leadership to decide on the candidates for the upcoming Parliament election, All India Congress Committee (AICC) national general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal has said.

Talking to the media at Kumily in Idukki on Friday, Mr. Venugopal said that the high command would decide on the candidacy of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president. “I hope all leaders will obey the direction of AICC national general secretary Tariq Anwar,” said Mr. Venugopal.

Mr. Venugopal inaugurated the 10-day United Democratic Front (UDF) protest march at Kumily, which would be led by Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose. It would conclude at Adimaly on January 23.

According to party leaders, the march would cover areas including Anakkara, Upputhara, Erattayar, Thopramkudy, Thadiyampadu, Suryanelli, Rajakkad, Mankulam, Vellathooval, Koottar, Kattappana, Thankamani, Parathodu, Kanjikuzhi, Rajakumari, Anachal, Munnar and Adimali. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan would take part in the concluding ceremony at Adimaly.

Mr. Venugopal said States such as the Tamil Nadu, ruled by Chief Ministers like M.K. Stalin, could ensure protection to the people from issues related to the Buffer zone. “But our State is ruled by a party that ensures protection to liquor- and ganja-selling gangs. The ommon man will not get protection from such rulers,” he said.

“The main business in the State is drug sales and the government should first de-addict their party followers from drugs and then take steps to de-addict other people,” Mr. Venugopal added. He also alleged that the main aim of the ruling party was to provide jobs to their own people.

Idukki District Congress president C.P. Mathew among others attended the meeting. Mr. Kuriakose said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government cheated people in Idukki in the name of the Buffer zone and other land-related issues. “The government announced the land rule amendment three years ago and nothing happened,” he said.