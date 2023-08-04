Congress celebrates SC verdict favouring Rahul Gandhi

August 04, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

Soon after the announcement of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict in favour of Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers held triumphant marches across Kerala. Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Rahul Gandhi, emerged as the hub of celebrations.

The KPCC directed the District Congress Committees and Congress committees in block and constituencies to organise celebrations as soon as the news about the SC verdict broke.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the KPCC headquarters in the capital, Congress leaders led by Ramesh Chennithala cut a cake to celebrate the occasion. Hundreds of people and Congress workers took to the street in joy, shouting slogans for Rahul.

The Supreme Court verdict was something that gave much confidence to people who believed in upholding democratic and secular values and something the entire country was looking forward to, the KPCC president, K. Sudhakaran, MP, said.

He said that the verdict was sweeter for the people of Kerala and especially Wayanad, for whom Rahul Gandhi was very dear. The people of Wayanad were extremely glad to have their MP back. Mr. Gandhi, who was being hunted by the BJP, for fiercely questioning the establishment’s wrongful acts, would continue to fight inside and outside Parliament now, Mr. Sudhakaran said. The BJP’s concerted and malicious agenda to silence Rahul Gandhi by foisting false defamation cases had been thwarted by the SC verdict, he added.

The KPCC would give a resounding and warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, the party said.

Congratulating Rahul Gandhi, Ramesh Chennithala said that the fight put up by Rahul, pledging his commitment to people even when he stood to lose his MP status and holding firm his faith in the country’s democratic norms, truth and the judiciary, would be remembered by the nation forever.

The verdict had brought much joy to the people of Wayanad, who had wholeheartedly elected Rahul to be their MP.

He said that the question asked by the SC, that what crime had Rahul Gandhi done for him to be given the maximum punishment, was very pertinent. It was a slap on the faces of those who thought that the voices that question the establishment could be silenced through intimidation and by foisting false charges on them, Mr. Chennithala said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.