Congress can’t afford one more group, says Tharoor

November 22, 2022 05:30 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

No scope for one more faction apart from A and I groups within the Congress and, if at all one more letter has to be added, it should be U for a united party, he says

Abdul Latheef Naha

Indian Union Muslim League State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal receiving Congress leader and Shashi Tharoor, MP, at Panakkad on November 22, 2022. Muslim League national general secretary and MLA P.K. Kunhalikutty (left) looks on. | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on November 22 that he did not intend to create one more group within the party. According to him, there was no scope for one more faction apart from A and I groups within the Congress and, if at all one more letter had to be added, it should be U for a united party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tharoor was addressing the media after visiting Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal at his house at Panakkad.

Mr. Tharoor’s visit to Panakkad during his ongoing Malabar campaign assumed significance, especially when he faced criticism from the Congress’s State leadership. He was alleged to have been spearheading a campaign that could potentially foment factionalism in the party after his recent historic loss in the Congress presidential race.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Some say it is leading to a division. I do not have any intentions to form another group. There is no need for any more groups. If at all one more letter is needed, it should be U. We want a united Congress,” Mr. Tharoor said.

Apart from Mr. Sadikali Shihab, IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, and Muslim Youth League State president Syed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal were among those who received Mr. Tharoor at Panakkad.

After holding discussions with Mr. Tharoor, Mr. Kunhalikutty said that they did not talk about the Congress politics. He said the IUML was not in the habit of commenting on other parties and their internal matters. “We discussed general politics,” he said.

Mr. Sadikali Shihab praised Mr. Tharoor for his campaign skills. “He is a leader whose focus does not limit to Thiruvananthapuram alone. He is a good campaigner,” said the IUML leader.

After his Panakkad meeting, Mr. Tharoor proceeded to Malappuram, where he was accorded a warm reception at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office. DCC president V.S. Joy was among the party leaders who received Mr. Tharoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US