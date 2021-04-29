Congress candidate from Kerala’s Nilambur V.V. Prakash dies of heart attack

Malappuram (Kerala)

29 April 2021 08:56 IST

The 56-year-old leader was also Malappuram District Congress Committee president.

Malappuram District Congress Committee president and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Nilambur Assembly constituency V.V. Prakash died of a heart attack on Thursday morning. He was 56.

Prakash suffered a cardiac arrest after midnight and was taken to a hospital at Edakkara before he was shifted to Manjeri. He died around 5 a.m.

His death two days before the counting of votes (to be held on Sunday) has shocked UDF leaders in Kerala. Prakash had put up a strong fight in Nilambur against Left Democratic Front (LDF) incumbent P.V. Anvar.

Prakash’s family sources said that he had been prone to heart ailments and had undergone medical interventions some months ago.

V.V. Prakash's body being shifted to an ambulance from the hospital at Manjeri. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, expressed shock and grief over the death of Prakash. They extended condolences to his family.

Mr. Gandhi said: "The untimely demise of Malappuram DCC President and UDF Nilambur candidate V.V. Prakash Ji is extremely tragic. He will be remembered as an honest and hardworking member of the Congress, always ready to offer help to the people. My heartfelt condolences to his family."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Indian Union Muslim League national chairman Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal and national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty offered condolences.

Prakash had contested unsuccessfully against Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel, an incumbent in Thavanur constituency in 2011. He lost to Mr. Jaleel by 6,854 votes.

In 2016, Mr. Anvar had wrested Nilambur from the UDF by defeating Aryadan Shoukath by 11,504 votes.