Congress, BJP term HC order on KTU V-C in-charge a moral, political and legal setback for LDF government

November 29, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed the High Court’s dismissal of the State government’s petition against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s order appointing Ciza Thomas as Vice-Chancellor in-charge of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) as a legal, moral and political setback for the ruling front.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan hailed the decree as a validation of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF)‘s campaign against the government’s attempt to bent State universities to the will of the satraps of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

He said students bore the brunt of the shadowboxing between the Governor and the government. The UDF had asked the government to cobble together a temporary mechanism to insulate student interest to mitigate the academic fallout of the Supreme Court’s damning order invalidating the appointment of the KTU V-C.

The apex court had found that the appointment process was flawed and violated University Grants Commission (UGC norms).

The UDF had cautioned the government that the decree had rendered the continuation of other V-Cs, appointed through the same process deemed unlawful by the Supreme Court, untenable.

Hence, alternative arrangements were necessary to protect students, including those seeking attestation of their hard-earned academic credentials.

Moreover, CPI(M) and allied student organisations had brought the functioning of KTU to a standstill to spite the Chancellor at the expense of students.

BJP State president K. Surendran said the High Court order endorsing the Governor’s decision was a slap on the face of the government. He demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He said the CPI(M) attempted to impose fascist control over varsities and constantly undermined their jurisdictional autonomy. The SC and HC had defeated the repeated efforts of the government to defend nepotism in varsities. The LDF had duped the people by drawing money from the public exchequer to fight legal battles to support the government’s erroneous and unlawful decisions.

He said that the government should withdraw the plea against the SC order nullifying the KTU V-C’s appointment.